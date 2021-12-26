Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

