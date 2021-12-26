Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $965,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

