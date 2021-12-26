Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $240.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

