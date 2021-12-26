Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the bank on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $11.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

