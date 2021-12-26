Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

