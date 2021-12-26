Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 12,225 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.83. 616,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

