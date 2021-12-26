Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,878,000 after purchasing an additional 631,004 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

