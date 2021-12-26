Carry (CRE) Market Cap Tops $91.97 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $91.97 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00123247 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011104 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,761,961,717 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

