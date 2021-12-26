Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $81,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,240,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $206.20 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.30.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

