Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $206.20 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.72 and its 200-day moving average is $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.30.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

