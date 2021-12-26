CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,419,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 425,374 shares during the quarter. CEMEX comprises about 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.44% of CEMEX worth $46,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 12.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 9.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.23.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

