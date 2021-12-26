CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Stock Position Lowered by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lowered its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,356,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,829,207 shares during the period. CEMEX makes up approximately 20.1% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $153,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.23.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

