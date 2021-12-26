Centaur (CNTR) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.52 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $3.52 million and $434,276.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,625,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

