Ceres Market Capitalization Tops $901,692.96 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $179.82 or 0.00359961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $901,692.96 and $271,444.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00058928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.38 or 0.08056100 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,918.32 or 0.99927800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00072590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00053063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,890 coins and its circulating supply is 5,015 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

