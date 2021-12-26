ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $24.71 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.70.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

