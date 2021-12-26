ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $56,256.90 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after buying an additional 359,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,053,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,878,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.