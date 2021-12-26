Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $9,712,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

