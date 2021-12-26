Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00006836 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $108.29 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00044783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

