Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,748.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,746.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,749.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

