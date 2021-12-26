Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $112.34 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

