Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,307 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

