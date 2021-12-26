Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 over the last 90 days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

CNOB opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

