Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49. Core & Main Inc has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

