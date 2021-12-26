Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,487,000.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit alerts:

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.