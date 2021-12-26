Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.86. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
