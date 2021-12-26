Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.86. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

