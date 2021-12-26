Coldstack (CLS) Price Tops $1.80 on Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00003608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $386,173.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.16 or 0.08062495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,830.46 or 0.99786910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00052784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.