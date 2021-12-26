Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Cap of $329,538.41

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 77.1% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $329,538.41 and approximately $395.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,287.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.00900050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00254340 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

