Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $164.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.90 million and the highest is $167.30 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $154.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $618.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $235,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.