Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,407 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 65,285 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,562,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.03 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

