Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.14. 161,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

