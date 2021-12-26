Comparing Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 5 0 2.83 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $27.93, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.56% 13.88% 1.26% Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 5.26 $22.54 million $2.36 12.00 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.44 $3.21 billion $0.45 6.38

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

