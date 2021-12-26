Comparing Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Starbucks and Dutch Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 0 10 18 0 2.64 Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89

Starbucks currently has a consensus target price of $123.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. Dutch Bros has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.83%. Given Dutch Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Starbucks.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 14.45% -55.34% 12.84% Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starbucks and Dutch Bros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $29.06 billion 4.54 $4.20 billion $3.55 31.65 Dutch Bros $327.41 million 5.56 $5.72 million N/A N/A

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros.

Summary

Starbucks beats Dutch Bros on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores. The Channel Development segment include sales of packaged coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink beverages to customers outside of its company-operated and licensed stores. The company brands include Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle’s Best. Starbucks was founded by Jerry Baldwin and Howard D. Schultz on November 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

