COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $79.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 524,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,611. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 4.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

