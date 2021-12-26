Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 318.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $296.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.71 and its 200 day moving average is $233.80. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.