Contrasting Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24% Umpqua 35.13% 17.75% 1.60%

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Umpqua’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.23 $3.16 million $1.05 13.53 Umpqua $1.42 billion 2.89 -$1.52 billion $2.19 8.67

Cincinnati Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Umpqua. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cincinnati Bancorp and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 5 0 0 2.00

Umpqua has a consensus target price of $20.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Umpqua beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is hea

