Contrasting CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and Infosys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 8.44 N/A N/A N/A Infosys $13.56 billion 7.74 $2.61 billion $0.67 36.91

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CI&T and Infosys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Infosys 1 4 1 0 2.00

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 53.10%. Infosys has a consensus target price of $21.56, indicating a potential downside of 12.82%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Infosys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Infosys 19.04% 28.70% 19.67%

Summary

Infosys beats CI&T on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

