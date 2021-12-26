Contrasting EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get EverQuote alerts:

This table compares EverQuote and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -3.56% -18.71% -10.67% Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02%

This table compares EverQuote and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $346.93 million 1.35 -$11.20 million ($0.51) -30.98 Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.23 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -30.51

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EverQuote and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

EverQuote currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.01%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than EverQuote.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EverQuote beats Momentive Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.