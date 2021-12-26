Contrasting Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) & GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $897.02 million 1.33 $177.63 million $4.29 4.89 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.42 $4.05 million ($0.54) -18.68

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sculptor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GCM Grosvenor pays out -74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sculptor Capital Management and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 GCM Grosvenor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.71%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.14%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 22.10% 122.79% 37.58% GCM Grosvenor 2.97% -154.79% 18.44%

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats GCM Grosvenor on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The company’s capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, structured credit and private investments. The company was founded by Daniel Saul Och in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

