Contrasting Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.80 -$12.97 million $0.06 92.35 Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.70 $2.48 million $1.05 13.90

Ottawa Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 2.14% 0.84% 0.08% Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sterling Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.