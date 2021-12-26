Contrasting Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) & Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A Computer Task Group 1.81% 9.67% 4.45%

52.8% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Turing and Computer Task Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67 Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turing currently has a consensus target price of $32.45, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Turing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turing is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turing and Computer Task Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 10.27 $79.28 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $366.09 million 0.39 $7.64 million $0.46 20.00

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Task Group.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions comprises of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; the development and deployment of customized software and solutions; and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

