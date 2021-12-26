ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 253.83 ($3.35).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.10) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.63) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.59) to GBX 278 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CTEC traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 187.90 ($2.48). 388,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,994. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 36.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.62.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

