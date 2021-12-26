Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4537995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

