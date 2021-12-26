Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.
CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$13.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
