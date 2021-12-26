Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Snowflake accounts for 0.1% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Snowflake by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $8.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,641. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.13. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock valued at $811,909,128. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

