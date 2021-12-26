Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 2,888,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

