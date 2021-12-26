Costello Asset Management INC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.55. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

