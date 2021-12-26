Courant Investment Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Courant Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 12.2% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.