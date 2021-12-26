Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives $113.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.20.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CR stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 149,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,474. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

