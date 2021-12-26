CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in CRH by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,959,000 after buying an additional 74,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in CRH by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CRH by 24.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after buying an additional 407,343 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in CRH by 50.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,761,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.