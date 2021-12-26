Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,222,091 shares of company stock worth $29,586,834 and have sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $9,213,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

