CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) vs. Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Critical Comparison

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and Clarus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 10 0 2.71 Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $158.27, indicating a potential upside of 92.66%. Clarus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 287.18%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Clarus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 8,731.52 -$348.86 million $4.76 17.26 Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.72 million N/A N/A

Clarus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33% Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Clarus Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

